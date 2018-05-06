WWE presents Manchester City with custom-made Championship belt for Premier League success

WWE presented Manchester City with a customized title belt. WWE presented Manchester City with a customized title belt.

WWE presented English Premier League champions Manchester City with a customized title belt to commemorate City’s successful season. The belt, which features special side plates, was presented to the City players on Sunday. Recognizing City’s spectacular triumph WWE COO Triple H wrote on Twitter, “Most consecutive wins in a season. Fastest team to score 100 goals in a season. Winners of the @PremierLeague title. From @WWE to @ManCity… Congratulations! #Champions.” Manchester City will face Huddersfield in their last home match on Sunday after which they will be handed the EPL trophy. Several City players including the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Nicolas Otamendi, Benjamin Mendy, Raheem Sterling among others. It may be recalled here that WWE had also presented a similar custom-made title belt to Chelsea a few years ago when the Blues won the Premier League.

Meanwhile, reflecting on City’ amazing campaign coach Pep Guardiola said that there is no chance of repeating such a feat in the years to come. “No way. Never is it going to happen again that. Never. 18 games (winning) in a row? No way. It’s impossible,” Reuters quoted him saying.

“The opponents want to beat you, you’re a little bit more relaxed, the big achievement is already done so your intensity is sometimes (lower). I have experience of that. I was in Barcelona four years and handled when you win, you win, you win – it’s so much more demanding. Next season will be so, so complicated for us. That is not going to happen again. It’s impossible,” he added.

