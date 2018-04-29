Follow Us:
Sunday, April 29, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Latest News

Who dances better – MS Dhoni or daughter Ziva?

MS Dhoni on Sunday posted a cute video on his official Instagram account of Ziva showing off her dancing skills.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: April 29, 2018 4:22:27 pm
ms dhoni ziva MS Dhoni and Ziva show off their dancing skills.
Related News

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni has a new competition when it comes to dancing – his daughter Ziva. The wicketkeeper-batsman on Sunday posted a cute video on his official Instagram account of Ziva showing off her dancing skills with the caption, “Dances better than the father atleast.”

Dhoni seems to be keeping off the Indian Premier League 2018 pressure by spending quality time with his little daughter, who has been accompanying him since the beginning of the season. The former Indian captain has been posting pictures and videos of Ziva on his official social media accounts. In the latest video, he seems impressed with her dancing skills and compares it with his own.

Dhoni isn’t a bad dancer himself. Here is a glimpse of the CSK captain’s dancing skills:

Few days back, Dhoni shared a video in which he is drying his daughter Ziva’s hair. Dhoni captioned video post as: “Game over, had a nice sleep now back to Daddy’s duties.” The video shows Dhoni drying her hair with a hair-dryer in the hotel room. The video has already been viewed more than 4 lakh times.

Earlier in the day, Suresh Raina posted a video of his daughter Gracia, Harbhajan Singh’s daughter Hinaya and Ziva playing together

CSK went down by eight wickets in the IPL match against Mumbai Indians on Saturday. Mumbai restricted Chennai to 169/5 then overhauled it with 170/2 with two balls remaining for only its second win in seven games.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Most Read
Advertisement
Live Blog
Match 28 : 29 Apr, 2018
Rajasthan Royals
VS
Sunrisers Hyderabad
View all updatesView Scorecard

Best of Express

Advertisement
"Those who play, they play for the country and the medal belongs to all" 