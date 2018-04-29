Who dances better – MS Dhoni or daughter Ziva?

MS Dhoni and Ziva show off their dancing skills. MS Dhoni and Ziva show off their dancing skills.

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni has a new competition when it comes to dancing – his daughter Ziva. The wicketkeeper-batsman on Sunday posted a cute video on his official Instagram account of Ziva showing off her dancing skills with the caption, “Dances better than the father atleast.”

Dhoni seems to be keeping off the Indian Premier League 2018 pressure by spending quality time with his little daughter, who has been accompanying him since the beginning of the season. The former Indian captain has been posting pictures and videos of Ziva on his official social media accounts. In the latest video, he seems impressed with her dancing skills and compares it with his own.

Dhoni isn’t a bad dancer himself. Here is a glimpse of the CSK captain’s dancing skills:

Few days back, Dhoni shared a video in which he is drying his daughter Ziva’s hair. Dhoni captioned video post as: “Game over, had a nice sleep now back to Daddy’s duties.” The video shows Dhoni drying her hair with a hair-dryer in the hotel room. The video has already been viewed more than 4 lakh times.

Earlier in the day, Suresh Raina posted a video of his daughter Gracia, Harbhajan Singh’s daughter Hinaya and Ziva playing together

CSK went down by eight wickets in the IPL match against Mumbai Indians on Saturday. Mumbai restricted Chennai to 169/5 then overhauled it with 170/2 with two balls remaining for only its second win in seven games.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd