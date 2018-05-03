WATCH: MS Dhoni’s fan makes his way to dugout to touch his idol’s feet

A fan touches MS Dhoni’s feet during the match against KKR. (Source: Screengrab) A fan touches MS Dhoni’s feet during the match against KKR. (Source: Screengrab)

Arguably enjoying the biggest fan base in Indian Premier League 2018, it was yet another day for MS Dhoni who had to deal with a fan running towards him during Thursday’s match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens.

Running towards CSK’s dug-out area where the Jharkhand wicket-keeper was having a discussion, the fan reached straight for his idol’s feet. Dhoni showed no signs of surprise as he touched the fan’s head and asked the security personnel to escort him out.

Here is the video of the incident that has been posted on IPL’s official Twitter page:

MS Dhoni might have retired from Test cricket but there is arguably no other cricketer who comes close to the fan-following that the wicketkeeper-batsman enjoys. This is not the first time that such an incident is taking place in IPL 2018 with Dhoni. Two weeks back, during CSK’s match against Rajasthan Royals, a Dhoni fan ran into the middle to touch his god’s feet.

KKR captain Dinesh Karthik won the toss and decided to bowl first against CSK, who stand at the top of the IPL table with 12 points.

