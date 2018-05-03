Follow Us:
Thursday, May 03, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Latest News
  • WATCH: MS Dhoni’s fan makes his way to dugout to touch his idol’s feet

WATCH: MS Dhoni’s fan makes his way to dugout to touch his idol’s feet

A CSK fan reached straight for MS Dhoni's feet after running towards CSK's dugout area where the Jharkhand wicket-keeper was having a discussion.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: May 3, 2018 10:05:39 pm
csk vs kkr A fan touches MS Dhoni’s feet during the match against KKR. (Source: Screengrab)
Related News

Arguably enjoying the biggest fan base in Indian Premier League 2018, it was yet another day for MS Dhoni who had to deal with a fan running towards him during Thursday’s match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens.

Running towards CSK’s dug-out area where the Jharkhand wicket-keeper was having a discussion, the fan reached straight for his idol’s feet. Dhoni showed no signs of surprise as he touched the fan’s head and asked the security personnel to escort him out.

Here is the video of the incident that has been posted on IPL’s official Twitter page:

MS Dhoni might have retired from Test cricket but there is arguably no other cricketer who comes close to the fan-following that the wicketkeeper-batsman enjoys. This is not the first time that such an incident is taking place in IPL 2018 with Dhoni. Two weeks back, during CSK’s match against Rajasthan Royals, a Dhoni fan ran into the middle to touch his god’s feet.

KKR captain Dinesh Karthik won the toss and decided to bowl first against CSK, who stand at the top of the IPL table with 12 points.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Most Read
Advertisement
Live Blog
Match 33 : 03 May, 2018
Kolkata Knight Riders
VS
Chennai Super Kings
  • 9 mins ago

    Sunil Narine gone!

    Sunil Narine's luck runs out. He departs for 32 runs from 20 balls. It's been…

  • 11 mins ago

    SIX!

    Ravindra Jadeja comes into the attack. Couldn't do much with the bat, had horror moments…

View all updatesView Scorecard

Best of Express

Advertisement
At every match in the Commonwealth Games, we should have been leading 3-0 at quarter-time 