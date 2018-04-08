Watch how fans change their Mumbai Indians jerseys to CSK’s when MS Dhoni comes out to bat

MS Dhoni received a warm welcome at Wankhede on Saturday. (Source: BCCI/IPL) MS Dhoni received a warm welcome at Wankhede on Saturday. (Source: BCCI/IPL)

MS Dhoni is arguably one of the most popular Indian cricketers and the craze around him increases in abundance everytime he sports the yellow jersey of Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Making a return after two years, Dhoni led his CSK side against Mumbai Indians (MI) at Wankhede on Saturday and made a winning return as his side beat MI by one wicket in a thrilling encounter. Dhoni’s connect with the fans on the opening day of IPL 2018 was evident in the strong support he garnered even though his team were the away side.

MI has always had a loyal support of fans but when Dhoni walked out to bat it the atmosphere around the stadium was suddenly in favour of the yellow brigade. Even those supporting MI showered #yellove on Dhoni and a few even went to the extent of donning the CSK jersey over the blue colour of MI. Such is the respect and love Dhoni garners across the world.

When Thala Dhoni walked in to Bat, This is how Mumbai Indians Fans painted Wankhede Yellow💛💛

(& we don’t complain😉)

.@ChennaiIPL @msdhoni#Yellove #WhistlePodu #CSK pic.twitter.com/Foox8kIW1I — Whistle Podu Army – CSK Fan Club (@CSKFansOfficial) 8 April 2018

Meanwhile, the match between MI and CSK ended in a spectacular fashion as all-rounder Dwayne Bravo smashed an incredible 30-ball 68 before Kedar Jadhav’s quickfire unbeaten 24 took CSK over the line. After the victory skipper, MS Dhoni spoke at the post-match presentation and said, “CSK vs Mumbai is one game everyone wants to watch and we are coming back after two years. Overall, the spectators have been very good. When I was in the dressing room, I was thinking the quantum of losing should not big. If there is a chance to win, win. But if you lose, the margin should not be big.”

