IPL 2018: Chris Gayle celebrates century with Preity Zinta and KXIP teammates; watch video

West Indies batsman Chris Gayle proved on Thursday that age is just a number when he slammed a 63-ball unbeaten century that included eleven towering sixes and a four to help his side Kings XI Punjab emerge victorious against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League match.

This was Gayle’s first IPL century in three years and he proved his worth after going unsold twice at the high-profile players’ auction earlier this year. He was eventually bought by KXIP at his base price of Rs 2 crore.

After the thrilling match, Gayle first celebrated with KXIP co-owner Preity Zinta at the ground with some bhangra moves and later shifted to a private party with teammates where the 38-year old cut a cake to celebrate the feat.

A move that brings a smile even to the opposition ?? Get all the exclusive Punjabi content on the KXIP Punjabi website ? http://t.co/Wv286RpJQx#ChakDePhatte #LivePunjabiPlayPunjabi #KXIPvSRH pic.twitter.com/yBZmXSEcWr — Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) 19 April 2018

Gayle said after the match that Virender Sehwag saved IPL by picking him. “I’m always determined. I always give it my all for whatever franchise I represent. I’m a 100 percent. Like I said, it’s a new franchise. A lot of people might say that Chris has a lot to prove – he didn’t get selected or wasn’t picked early in the auction. I think Virender Sehwag has saved IPL by picking me. This is a brilliant start. Viru said in an interview that if Chris Gayle can win us two games, we have got our money’s worth. I’d like to have another word with Viru and see what happens from thereon,” said Gayle.

