Virat Kohli’s presence in county cricket will make the competition stronger, says Chris Woakes

With Indian skipper Virat Kohli choosing to skip the historic Test against Afghanistan in June in order to play the county cricket for Surrey, as part of his preparation before the tour to England in July, the fans have criticised the 29-year old for not choosing to play for the country. But fellow Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate, Chris Woakes, came to Kohli’s defense on Friday and said the presence of RCB skipper will make the domestic tournament in England more competitive.

Ahead of RCB’s clash against Delhi Daredevils, Woakes spoke to reporters and said described Kohli’s decision to play cricket as “great”. “It’s great he is going to be playing in England for Surrey. That will only make the competition stronger,” The England speedster was quoted as saying by AFP.

“Getting guys to play against world-class players like Virat is only good for the county game,” the 29-year old, who plays for Warwickshire added.

Woakes, who shared the dressing room with the Indian skipper during the on-going IPL tournament, praised his skipper and said it has been a great experienced for him with RCB. “Having to share a dressing room with him has been a great experience,” he said. “He is passionate about playing cricket for RCB and India as well. Obviously we expect some good challenges ahead against him this summer back in England,” he added.

RCB are starting at an early exit from the tournament, currently placed at the seventh position in the table, and will face Delhi Daredevils in an away match on Saturday.

