IPL 2018: Virat Kohli, Yuzvendra Chahal, Brendon McCullum ‘warm up’ with crazy dance moves

Virat Kohli, Brendon McCullum, Yuzvendra Chahal during a video shoot. Virat Kohli, Brendon McCullum, Yuzvendra Chahal during a video shoot.

The 11th edition of the Indian Premier League will kick start on April 7 and Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore will commence their campaign on April 8 against Kolkata Knight Riders. But before the RCB takes the field, the players are busy spending time together off the field.

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on Tuesday posted a video of him with captain Kohli and RCB’s new recruit Brendon McCullum on his official Instagram account that read, “Warming up for the IPL with these legends 😆😜 @virat.kohli @bazmccullum42 #PlayBold #IAMRCB #newtwist #moreturn E Sala Cup Namde.” Kohli once again grabs all the attention in the video as he shows some good moves with perfect footwork.

RCB had earlier retained captain Kohli while getting Chahal by RTM during the Indian Premier League auctions. Apart from Kohli, Bangalore also retained AB de Villiers and Sarfaraz Khan.

The Bangalore franchise invested a good amount of money on the batting strength as they recruited Brendon McCullum and South Africa wicket-keeper batsman Quinton de Kock but made a surprising decision after they released Chris Gayle who eventually went to Kings XI Punjab. RCB also invested good amount of money on making a strong bowling line up. They roped in Mohammed Siraj, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Washington Sundar and Umesh Yadav in the side.

Squad: Virat Kohli (retained 17 c), AB de Villiers (retained 11 c), Sarfraz Khan (retained 3 c), Brendon McCullum (3.6 c), Chris Woakes (7.4 c), Colin de Grandhomme (2.2 c), Moeen Ali (1.7 c), Quinton de Kock (2.8 c), Umesh Yadav (4.2 c), Yuzvendra Chahal (6 c), Manan Vohra (1.1 c), Kulwant Kejroliya (85 Lakh), Aniket Choudhary (30 Lakh), Navdeep Saini (3 c), Murugan Ashwin (2.2 Cr), Mandeep Singh (1.4 Cr), Washington Sundar (3.2 Cr), Pawan Negi (1 Cr RTM), Mohammad Siraj (2.6 Cr), Nathan Coulter-Nile (2.2 Cr), Anirudha Joshi (20L)

