Wednesday, April 25, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Virat Kohli lends Anushka Sharma his tshirt, set couple goals yet again

Anushka Sharma was spotted wearing her husband and Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli's tshirt and the pictures have gone viral on the internet.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: April 25, 2018 11:31:19 am
virat kohli-anushka sharma Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were spotted wearing the same tshirt.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma again set couple goals as the celebrity couple turned heads by sharing their wardrobe choices. This is not the first time that the star couple, who got married last year, have been spotted wearing the same tshirt.

The Bollywood actress was this time spotted wearing a black tshirt at an airport which the Indian captain was seen working out in during the gym. Anushka and Kohli have been making headlines since they moved into their posh apartment in Mumbai after their fairytale wedding.

As soon as images floated on the internet of Anushka’s new airport look, it did not take fans much time to remember that it is the same outfit worn by Royal Challengers Bangalore captain while working out in gym.

Here are some of the reactions:

This is not the first time that Kohli and Anushka have shared their wardrobe:

Anushka was present at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium to cheer for her husband Kohli and the RCB team who played against KXIP last week. Anushka was seen in the stands and was animated on more than one occasion.

