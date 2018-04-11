Virat Kohli launches of Audi RS 5 Coupe

Virat Kohli launched all-new RS 5. (Source: PTI) Virat Kohli launched all-new RS 5. (Source: PTI)

India and Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli launched the all-new Audi RS 5 Coupe priced at Rs 1.1 Crore on Wednesday. Kohli on his official Twitter handle posted photos with the car and the captions read, “Bringing motosport to a road near you, this masterpiece of a machine; The Audi RS 5 Coupe. 👌😍 @AudiIN #NothingToProve.”

“We are not looking at volumes for the RS 5 Coupe. Audi is perceived as a young sporty brand and this model will be a main contributor to that image building,” Audi India Head Rahil Ansari said.

Bringing motosport to a road near you, this masterpiece of a machine; The Audi RS 5 Coupe. 👌😍 @AudiIN #NothingToProve pic.twitter.com/l9exKrnA1V — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) 11 April 2018

Kohli has been associated with the company for a long time. In 2016, he launched Audi R8 V10. “The newly conceptualised high-performance sports car (Audi R8 V10 Plus) has been made even tauter and stronger, both on and off the race track. Embodied in its DNA is the know-how acquired in the numerous car racing successes that the brand has achieved over the years,” said then Audi India head Joe King.

Virat Kohli is presently busy with the Indian Premier League’s 11th edition where he is leading the RCB franchise. He made a comeback to action after his side took on Kolkata Knight Riders at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens ground but lost the match by 4 wickets. The flamboyant right-handed batsman was one of the three players apart from AB de Villiers and Sarfaraz Khan who was retained by RCB in this edition of the IPL. While the Bangalore franchise started off their IPL 2018 campaign on a disappointing note, they would look to make a comeback when they face Kings XI Punjab on Friday at home.

