Virat Kohli joins Rohit Sharma in appeal for stopping illegal poaching of rhinos

Virat Kohli asked for stopping of illegal poaching of animals. (AP Photo) Virat Kohli asked for stopping of illegal poaching of animals. (AP Photo)

India captain Virat Kohli joined the anti-poaching campaign on Sunday, a cause firmly supported by his teammate Rohit Sharma as well as former English cricketer Kevin Pietersen. Kohli, who is leading Royal Challengers Bangalore’s campaign in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2018, said that he was happy to support the goal of ‘Save Our Rhinos Africa India’ to stop illegal poaching of animals. He also urged his fans to donate for the cause, saying ‘animals need our help’.

Kohli posted a picture on his official Instagram account supporting a band of SORAI and wrote, “I’m very happy to support @sorai2018 in their goal to stop the illegal poaching of our beautiful animals. Please go to http://www.sorai.com.au and donate to the Boucher Legacy on the homepage. The animals need our help! #SORAI”

SORAI replied to Kohli’s gesture by saying, “Thank you @virat.kohli you beauty!”

Last week, Kohli featured in TIME’s list of 100 most influential people from around the world in 2018. Kohli was among one of six sportspersons included in the list.

Kohli (30 off 26 balls) added 63 runs for the third wicket with AB de Villiers on Saturday, helping his side RCB win the match against Delhi Daredevils by six wickets. He is currently the highest run-scorer in the ongoing tournament with 231 runs.

Royal Challengers Bangalore currently stand on the fifth position in the IPL 2018 table with four points, having won two and lost three matches since the start of the season.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd