Virat Kohli fan tries to click selfie with him on pitch, leaves RCB captain shocked

IPL 2018 DD vs RCB: A fan tries to click a selfie with Virat Kohli. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna) IPL 2018 DD vs RCB: A fan tries to click a selfie with Virat Kohli. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Fans running on the ground to touch the feet of their star and favourite players is not a new thing in India. In the ongoing IPL 2018, this has happened already with MS Dhoni, not once but twice. On Saturday, it happened with Virat Kohli as well, at his home ground.

Batting for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2018 match against Delhi Daredevils at Feroz Shah Kotla, Kohli was at the non-striker’s end in the fifth over of the game when a fan dashed passed the security and ran up to Kohli and touched his feet.

The fan was also carrying a mobile phone and after touching Kohli’s feet, he tried to click a selfie as well. The security at the stadium took the person off the field later. Kohli seemed to be in a bit of a shock with the incident.

RCB were chasing DD’s 181 in a must-win game and Kohli played a captain’s knock, scoring a fifty and setting up the chase for his team. He shared a 118-run stand with AB de Villiers to guide his team to a five-wicket win and keep them in playoff contention.

Kohli made 70 runs while De Villiers remained unbeaten on 72 and won the game for RCB with six. RCB made 187 for 5 in 19 overs.

