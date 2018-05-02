Virat Kohli celebrates wife Anushka Sharma’s birthday post RCB win; see pic

Anushka Sharma celebrates birthday with husband Virat Kohli. (Source: Instagram) Anushka Sharma celebrates birthday with husband Virat Kohli. (Source: Instagram)

Bollywood actress and Virat Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma turned 30 on Tuesday and she received a perfect gift on her special day when Kohli’s side Royal Challengers Bangalore won the IPL 2018 match against Mumbai Indians on the day. Post RCB’s win, Anushka celebrated her birthday with Virat and posted a photo with him on her official Instagram account that read, “Best birthday with the bestest, kindest, bravest man in the world . Love you for making it so special my love ❤ !”

Royal Challengers Bangalore had lost 2 out of their seven previous encounters and needed a win to get the momentum back and they did emerge victorious in this encounter against Mumbai.

Skipper Virat Kohli during the post-match presentation dedicated this win to Anushka as he said,”My wife (Anushka Sharma) is here, it’s her birthday & it’s a little birthday gift to her. I’m glad she could enjoy the win watching from here & it’s very special to achieve 2 points in front of her.”

Commenting on the importance of the victory, Kohli said, “Jeez, we needed that win. Such an important stage of the tournament. We all believe in the changing room that this was the push we needed. Important two points. Just told the bowlers, to back their gut. Take ownership of your field, your plans, and own it. Siraj, Colin, Southee were excellent. Umesh, Chahal everyone bowled well. The one over that JP Duminy bowled and Manan targeted (for 22 runs) took the game away from them. We needed impact performances and that’s what happened.”

RCB have climbed to fifth spot in the points table with six points under their belt after 8 matches.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd