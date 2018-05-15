Virat Kohli becomes first batsman to go past 500 run mark in an IPL season for fifth time

Virat Kohli went past 500-run mark in this IPL. (Source: BCCI) Virat Kohli went past 500-run mark in this IPL. (Source: BCCI)

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli has been in decent touch in this edition of the Indian Premier League and the 29-year-old batsman etched another record to his name on Monday. Kohli became the first batsman to score 500 or more runs in one edition for the fifth time. Kohli first struck more than 500 runs in the 2011 season where he accumulated a total of 557 runs while scored 634 in 2013 and 505 in 2015 respectively.

The 2016 edition was the most successful one for the right-handed batsman as he notched up a record-breaking 973 runs for RCB that included 4 tons. Kohli is followed by David Warner (4), Suresh Raina (3), Chris Gayle (3), Gautam Gambhir (3) and Sachin Tendulkar (2).

On Monday, RCB grabbed their second consecutive win after beating KIXP by 10 wickets in Indore. Umesh Yadav’s early strikes exposed KXIP’s wobbly middle-order as KXIP were bundled out for 88. 3 run outs in the innings also did not help their cause. Chasing 89, RCB raced to victory in just overs. Virat Kohli (48) and Parthiv Patel (44) remain unbeaten a the crease. With this win, RCB have also boosted their Net Run Rate. This victory only tightens up an already topsy-turvy race for final two playoffs spots.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have banked upon their batting in this IPL but have faced issues in the bowling department. Except for the last game, RCB bowling unit have leaked runs at a high rate especially in the death overs. They now need to win both their remaining games to stay in contention for the play-offs.

The Bangalore franchise has appeared thrice in an IPL final but have never lifted the trophy.

