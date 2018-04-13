Anushka Sharma cheers for Virat Kohli, RCB against KXIP in Bangalore

Anushka Sharma in the stands cheering for RCB. (Source: BCCI) Anushka Sharma in the stands cheering for RCB. (Source: BCCI)

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are together in a cricket stadium. Kohli was captaining Royal Challengers Bangalore in their home game against Kings XI Punjab on Friday. Bangalore had a special supporter in the stands in Kohli’s wife Anushka. She was seen cheering for the team from the stands at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. This is not the first time that Anushka had been spotted in the stands while Kohli was on the field. Whether the captain is donning the RCB jersey or India kits, the Bollywood diva has been seen in the stands to cheer for him.

RCB had started off the IPL 2018 campaign on a disappointing note losing their first match to KKR away from home. But the Virat Kohli-led RCB were clinical with the ball when they took on Kings XI Punjab after wrapping the innings at 155. Former Bangalore batsman KL Rahul who was roped in the side by Kings XI Punjab in this IPL 2018 auctions continued his touch in this match as well and struck a well-constructed 47 off 30 before getting out to Washington Sundar. Sundar had looked off-colour in the last match but he came back strongly to give only 22 runs and pick 2 wickets in 4 overs.

The pick of the bowlers for RCB was Umesh Yadav who put KXIP on backfoot after scalping three wickets in one over. He first removed Mayank Agarwal and Aaron Finch on the trot and later castled Yuvraj Singh to reduced Punjab franchise to 36/3. Apart from Rahul, it was Karun Nair and captain R Ashwin who chipped in with some runs. Nair scored 29 while Ashwin notched up 33. Kings XI Punjab came into this game with a win in their previous game.

RCB had earlier let go off Chris Gayle and Rahul while roped in Quinton de Kock and Brendon McCullum in their squad.

