Virat Kohli takes stunning catch, Anushka Sharma gives priceless reaction

Virat Kohli dived to dismiss KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik. (Source: PTI) Virat Kohli dived to dismiss KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik. (Source: PTI)

In the absence of in-form AB de Villiers, Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli took the onus on himself to be the leading figure for his side against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday. In spite of an insipid performance from the rest of the team, the 29-year displayed a solid show against KKR at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Coming in to bat at No. 3 position, Kohli went on to slam his 33rd half century in IPL, his 3rd this season, as he scored an unbeaten 68 on 44 balls to set a tricky target of 176 for the visitors.

But the show from the RCB captain was not just over with the bat. In the 19th over, Kohli showed his talent in the field as he took a stunning diving catch to dismiss KKR captain Dinesh Karthik for 23. His tremendous effort in the field gave Mohammed Siraj his 2nd wicket, even though it could not save the match for the home side.

READ | Without AB de Villiers, RCB no match for all-round KKR

Kohli’s amazing catch also caught the attention of his wife and Bollywood star, Anushka Sharma, who was enjoying the match from the stadium. Sharma applauded the effort of her husband and also marveled at the fact that Kohli was able to take the catch cleanly at long on.

Coming into the chase, the opening batsman Chris Lynn scored 62 off 52 balls to take the visitors to a comfortable 6-wicket victory against Bangalore. He was supported in the chase by Robin Uthappa, who also scored a handy 36 runs of 21 balls, before being dismissed by Murugan Ashwin. With the win, KKR remained in the fourth position in the IPL table, while RCB slipped to the 7th position.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd