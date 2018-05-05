Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal get candid in chat with AIB; watch video

Gursimran Khamba and Tanmay Bhatt of AIB chatted with Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Yuzvendra Chahal. (Source: Youtube screenshot) Gursimran Khamba and Tanmay Bhatt of AIB chatted with Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Yuzvendra Chahal. (Source: Youtube screenshot)

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s key players Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Yuzvendra Chahal sat down to have a chat with Tanmay Bhatt and Gursimran Khamba of the All India Bakchod (AIB) and in a candid conversation, the trio revealed some interesting tidbits from behind the scenes. The video titled ‘Behind The Stumps’ (RCB meets AIB) had the RCB cricketers sharing some of their experiences while playing for India and South Africa and in the IPL on the show.

In the early part of the video, Kohli is made aware that Chahal’s father is an Income Tax Officer which produces a few laughs at the expense of the India skipper over his reaction. Kohli also reveals that he initially didn’t know Chahal was a chess champion and only found out upon joining the RCB fold.

AB de Villiers talked about the Australian media being the worst before comparing it with the English who he claimed were also tough but were smarter in how they framed their questions. Kohli chipped in by adding that the English media goes after the home and away sides equally. He stated that the English media criticises both sides but praises the opposition more than hosts. Something the Indian side would have to get used to when they tour England in July while Kohli plays for Surrey in the English county a month prior to get accustomed to the conditions.

Having come off the recent series against South Africa, Chahal joked he had learnt and taken tips on how to get AB de Villiers out – something he did successfully in the series and followed it up with a dab which brought out a laugh from everyone in the room.

Going further back, Kohli recalled the experience in South Africa’s tour of India when the Proteas had scored 438 runs at the Wankhede Stadium in October 2015. That match saw Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis and AB de Villiers scoring centuries before India could only muster 224 runs to lose by 214 runs. Kohli revealed that he was committed to fielding in the hot weather till the first 30 overs in that innings. After that, the ball was barely touching the surface to warrant any effort!

One of the factors that is attributed to this Indian team is the aggression which has been brought about by the leadership of Kohli. He touched base on the controversial middle finger to the Sydney crowd in 2012. Kohli claimed the incident stemmed out of frustration at not getting runs and not being able to contribute to the team’s cause. He then recalled how Ishant Sharma was then also pulled up for a similar act.

Kohli also recalled and laughed at how Chahal was stumped out for a duck after facing 76 deliveries in a Ranji Trophy game.

AB mentioned Michael Holding and David Lloyd as his favourite commentators while Virat chose Michael Holding and Mark Nicholas as his favourite commentators due to their proper constructive criticism and solutions. Chahal, meanwhile, opted for Tony Greg as his favourite commentator.

