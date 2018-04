IPL 2018: The way Dinesh Karthik has come back is unbelievable, says Kiran More

Dinesh Karthik has played for five franchises in IPL. (Source: AP) Dinesh Karthik has played for five franchises in IPL. (Source: AP)

Former India stumper Kiran More feels that the manner in which Dinesh Karthik, who hit a last-ball six to help India clinch a tri-series title in Sri Lanka last month, has made a comeback is simply “unbelievable”.

Karthik became the toast of the nation after he led India to that famous triumph in the T20 tri-series with his six in the final against Bangladesh, bringing back memories of Javed Miandad who did a similar feat for Pakistan against India in Sharjah in the 1980s.

The 32-year-old right-handed wicketkeeper-batsman is now leading Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

“I like the way he (Dinesh Karthik) has made a comeback. I was a bit unhappy, in between when he had left wicket-keeping and was playing as a batsman.

“So I asked him a couple of times, what’s happening. But when (Mahendra Singh) Dhoni retired (from Test cricket), he came back as a keeper,” 55-year-old More told reporters here last night.

More made his remarks on Karthik after his keynote address at the Legends Club meeting at the Cricket Club of India to mark the birth anniversary of legendary all-rounder Vinoo Mankad.

“He had given up in between, because Dhoni was a sure shot to play all forms of the game, and the life of a wicket-keeper is not easy.

“The poor guy (Karthik) must have gone through mentally. But the way he has made a comeback, it is unbelievable. I am very happy for him. He had waited for a long (to shine). The talent was always there,” said More.

“Dinesh was outstanding cricketer, wicket-keeper; what he has achieved (in his career), he could have achieved more.

Now he has started off, batting and keeping well,” the former chief selector noted.

More also believes that if all the IPL teams play Indian wicket-keepers in their eleven, then they would have balance sides.

“An Indian (wicket-keeper) gives you a lot of balance in the team. We have good wicket-keepers in Ishan (Kishan), Rishabh (Pant), (Wriddiman) Saha, Dinesh, Parthiv (Patel).

All wicket-keepers are good now and that gives a good balance and they are actually good batters (too).

“You talk about Saha, he had got two 100s in T20s. Sanju Samson and K L Rahul are keeping and batting. That is where you can play with all-rounders and fast-bowlers,” said More, who played 94 ODIs for India.

More, who is associated with Mumbai Indians, said India all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who twisted his ankle during the team’s first game against Chennai Super Kings on April 7 and missed the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad last night, should be “fit” for the next game against Delhi Daredevils on Saturday.

