Kolkata Knight Riders’ Sunil Narine in trouble over bowling action ahead of IPL

Sunil Narine was retained by Kolkata Knight Riders. (Express Archive) Sunil Narine was retained by Kolkata Knight Riders. (Express Archive)

West Indies off-spinner Sunil Narine, who was retained by Indian Premier League side Kolkata Knight Riders for this season in January, has found himself once again in trouble over his bowling action. The 29-year old, who plays for Lahore Qalandars in the ongoing season of Pakistan Super League, was reported for his action durign the T20 match against Quetta Gladiators in UAE.

“Narine has been reported for a suspected illegal bowling action during Wednesday’s PSL Twenty20 game between Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators at Sharjah,” a Pakistan Cricket Board statement said. The statement added that the report will be sent to West Indies Cricket Board for further action. “The match officials’ report on Narine’s bowling action will be sent to Cricket West Indies (CWI) and he will have to go through the process that is followed by the CWI, for suspected illegal bowling actions,” it said.

The right-armer, who has made 82 appearances in IPL for KKR, was first reported for an illegal action during the Champions League T20 tournament in India in 2014. Narine, who has played 65 ODIs and 48 T20I for West Indies, was later pulled off from the international squad for the 2015 World Cup because of his action. He returned to the side only after making variations in his bowling action.

He was later reported again in November 2015 during West Indies’ match against Sri Lanka and was suspended following an investigation into his actions by the ICC. The spinner was cleared just before IPL 2016.

The latest reports might put his future in India’s premier T20 tournament into question for this year. His absence will come as a huge blow for KKR, who are packing the lightest squads of all the franchises, with only 19 players. Their biggest buy for the season, Chris Lynn, who was brought back for the side for Rs 9.6 crore is clearly on the sidelines after suffering a shoulder injury, while retained Andre Russell is also away due to a hamstring injury.

