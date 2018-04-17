Sunil Narine becomes third bowler to take 100 IPL wickets, Twitterati heaps praise for ‘outstanding achievement’

Sunil Narine achieved this feat on Monday when he bowled Chris Morris in the 12th over of Delhi Daredevil’s innings. (Source: IPL) Sunil Narine achieved this feat on Monday when he bowled Chris Morris in the 12th over of Delhi Daredevil’s innings. (Source: IPL)

Sunil Narine became the third bowler to take 100 wickets in the Indian Premier League history. Narine, who is possibly one of the most impactful tweakers in the tournament, also became the first foreign spinner to achieve this feat. He attained the milestone on Monday when he bowled Chris Morris in the 12th over of Delhi Daredevil’s innings. Bowling under lights in the second innings, the Trinidadian displayed impeccable control as he deceived batsmen with his subtle variations and change in pace. Despite going for a few runs in his first over, Narine outfoxed the batters to return with figures of 3/18 in three overs and help KKR beat Delhi by 71 runs. Narine’s 100 victims have come in 86 matches. Veterans Lasith Malinga and Harbhajan Singh are the two other names featuring in this elusive list.

Reflecting on his achievement the 29-year-old revealed that he is yet to achieve his best. “I don’t think I’m upto 100% (with the bowling) but I’m keeping it simple. It felt a little weird knowing Gambhir was on the opposite side. But that’s the way cricket works. I think I’m slightly different to an ordinary spinner but I think it’s based on accuracy. Try to do new things and hopefully it works in the game,” he said at the post math presentation.

100 wickets for #SunilNarine is an outstanding achievement. And no praise too high for #KKR for sticking with him through his low phase. That is how relationships and teams are built #IPLGreat. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 16 April 2018

Andre Russell is a power house to be envious with such an ability to change the game in two overs. KKR spin threat with Sunil Narine is bowling as well as I’ve seen him for a while is intimidating. Well played @KKRiders👏👏. #vivoipl20. — ian bishop (@irbishi) 16 April 2018

Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders’ thumping victory over Delhi Daredevils was their second win in the tournament. With this success, KKR moved up to the 2nd spot on the points table while DD slumped to 7th position.

