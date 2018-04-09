SRH vs RR Match 4 Full Scorecard, IPL 2018 Live Score: SRH 94/5 after 13.5 overs

SRH vs RR Match Scorecard, IPL 2018 Live Score: Kane Williamson will lead SRH. (Source: File) SRH vs RR Match Scorecard, IPL 2018 Live Score: Kane Williamson will lead SRH. (Source: File)

Rajasthan Royals were in a spot of bother after they lost half their side at 94 on the scoreboard. The dismissals included the wickets on Sanju Samson, Rahul Tripathi, Ben Stokes and Ajinkya Rahane. Both SRH and RR suffered a blow when their captains David Warner and Steve Smith were banned from the game for one year after the ball-tampering controversy. Hyderabad’s captaincy has now been handed over to Kane Williamson while RR would be led by Ajinkya Rahane. Moreover, Rajasthan Royals are making a comeback to the league after facing a ban of two years.

SRH would bank upon their strong batting line up that includes new captain Williamson, Shikhar Dhawan, Yusuf Pathan, Manish Pandey, Carlos Brathwaite, Deepak Hooda and Shakib Al Hasan. Alex Hales has also joined the Sunrisers squad after he replaced Warner. RR on the other side have the services of Ben Stokes, Stuart Binny, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Rahul Tripathi, D Arcy Short, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jaydev Unadkat, Rahane and Heinrich Klaasen.

IPL 2018 LIVE score: SRH v RR

Here are the full scorecard updates on SRH vs RR, IPL 2018 Match 4 from Rajiv Gandhi Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad:

This is also Rajasthan Royals’ first IPL match in two years. They alongwith Chennai Super Kings were banned in 2015. But it seems that losing the toss has really helped the home side as they have picked wickets early. With the likes of Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson and Rahul tripathi in the dug out, the Rajasthan franchise need to rejig their strategies for this match.

