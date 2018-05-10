Better call Kaul

With 13 wickets from 10 IPL games so far, Kaul has quickly turned into Hyderabad’s go-to bowler. (Source: BCCI) With 13 wickets from 10 IPL games so far, Kaul has quickly turned into Hyderabad’s go-to bowler. (Source: BCCI)

Over the past two years, at different points in time, medium pacer Siddarth Kaul felt like his career had plateaued. He had been a consistent wicket-taker in domestic cricket for Punjab, but was one of those players who seemed to be destined to wait in the wings. Moreover, he was getting closer to the wrong side of the 20s.

For a player who was part of the 2008 Junior World Cup winning team the next step, an India call, was taking an awful lot of time, while his some of his contemporaries had gone onto play for the country. So at the end of last year’s IPL – he had picked up 16 wickets in 10 games at an economy rate of 8.41 – Kaul decided to try something different. After much deliberation, he decided to seek the assistance of acclaimed mental trainer Amit Bhattacharjee, who is Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra’s mentor for close to a decade.

“We spoke about something called the podium finish. He was working hard on his fitness and bowling, but something was missing,” Bhattacharjee explained.

The ‘podium finish’ has different connotations for different sportsmen, Bhattacharjee said. For Kaul, it meant clinching a spot in the Indian team. Since last IPL, Kaul has worked extensively with Bhattacharjee. Breathing exercises helped relieve the stress, and the ‘visualisation technique’ helped in his overall hand-eye co-ordination.

In the run-up to the IPL, Kaul said he was feeling “calmer”, especially with his game in pressure situations. Clearly, his stint with Bhattacharjee seemed to have worked

With 13 wickets from 10 IPL games so far, he has quickly turned into Hyderabad’s go-to bowler. What has been impressive is his economy rate – a shade over 7 runs per over – the second best in this edition of the IPL, behind only Jasprit Bumrah. He has also been miserly in the death overs. His performances did not go unnoticed by the selectors. It earned the 27-year-old a spot in the upcoming ODIs and T20 series, scheduled in England and Ireland next month.

Last December, Kaul seemed destined to make his India debut. He was picked for the ODI series against Sri Lanka, but didn’t get to play a game.

Uday Kaul, his elder brother, and his Punjab team-mate, is someone who has seen from close quarters Siddarth deal with the frustration of not being able to break into the senior team. Uday puts it aptly: “He had done relatively well in domestic cricket. But he wanted to play for India, and there were several other fast bowlers who had already cemented their spots. You know how cricket in India is.”

At the IPL auction earlier this year, Sunrisers Hyderabad ensured Kaul stayed with them by buying him for Rs 3.8 crore.

In a line-up comprising Test regular Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan, Kaul has emerged as the joint-highest wicket-taker for the team. Everytime the ball was thrown to Kaul, he responded—either through a wicket or by choking opposition batsmen with the plethora of knuckle balls and yorkers that he nailed with precision.

Kaul’s last outing for the Sunrisers, against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, aptly summed up his utility as a medium-pacer. Hyderabad were defending a below par total of 146, and had their backs to the wall. Sunrisers captain Kane Williamson used Kaul in four different spells comprising a solitary over each. Barring the boundary by Kohli in his first delivery, Kaul displayed tremendous match awareness and gumption.

For instance, he banished the knuckle ball against Moeen Ali, and probed him with a spate of short deliveries. The ploy worked, as Kaul dismissed Ali to put RCB in strife.

The medium-pacer was then summoned in the penultimate over of the match, with Bangalore requiring 19 runs to win from 12 deliveries. Colin de Grandhomme had just smoked Sunrisers’ match-winning bowler leg-spinner Khan for a brace of sixes. Once again, Kaul kept his cool and unleashed those near-perfect yorkers. He conceded just seven runs to finish with figures of 4-0-25-1. Bhuvneshwar came in the final over to seal the deal for Sunrisers, but Kaul’s bowling at the death was masterclass.

Since childhood, there was little doubt about Kaul’s career trajectory. His father Tej was a first-class cricketer for Jammu and Kashmir, who later turned coach with the Sports Authority of India, while mother Sandhya was a national-level gymnast. His elder brother Uday is a Ranji cricketer, good enough to play nearly 100 matches. Tej did harbour doubts when his younger son told him that he wanted to become a fast bowler.

“He was not very tall, only 5’9”, and infact Uday was much taller. Lekin ladka bahut mehnti tha. He was into fitness from a young age and once he began to rise through the age groups, my doubts were cleared. Now that he has got his chance in the Indian team, the onus is on him to deliver,” Tej said.

Perhaps the visit to Bhatacharjee helped him clear his mind. That was, in many ways, the final piece in Kaul’s jig-saw puzzle, and his evolution as a cricketer.

Striking it rich

10 In his first-class debut for Punjab in the 2007-08 season, Siddarth claimed his maiden five-wicket haul. Since then, he has taken ten and four five-wicket hauls in first-class and List A cricket respectively.

7 That’s Siddharth Kaul’seconomy rate in this edition of the IPL, which is second best, only to Jasprit Bumrah.

