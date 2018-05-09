Shardul Thakur’s parents injured in road accident

Shardul Thakur has no qualms climbing into Mumbai’s suburban trains, even after returning from South Africa, where he played an ODI and a couple of T20Is. (Express Photo/Devendra Pandey) Shardul Thakur has no qualms climbing into Mumbai’s suburban trains, even after returning from South Africa, where he played an ODI and a couple of T20Is. (Express Photo/Devendra Pandey)

Hours after being picked by the Indian selectors for the one-off Test against Afghanistan, Shardul Thakur received saddening news of his parents being involved in a road accident in Palghar district near Mumbai on Tuesday night. As per local reports, they were then taken to Dr Dhawale Charitable Hospital following the accident and later his father Narendra Thakur was shifted to Leelavati Hospital when a brain clot was detected. Shardul rushed to visit his parents and his participation in the next game in the IPL, where he represents Chennai Super Kings, is in doubt.

Narendra and his wife were making their way back to Mahim after attending a wedding in Alyali in Palghar. Unfortunately, Narendra didn’t see the construction work underway near Sundaram school due to the absence of streetlights. As a result, the bike skidded off and both fell on a side depression. People nearby rushed the duo to the hospital and Shardul’s father’s condition is believed to be stable now.

Soon after Narendra was treated, the ortho surgeon, Dr Prakash Gudsoorkar, detected a brain clot during a CT scan and at around 11 PM he was moved to Leelavati Hospital for better treatment. Shardul’s mother suffered minor injuries and she has been discharged.

“The patient is diabetic with hypertension and already had undergone two heart surgeries and suffered intracranial bleeding (intern bleeding of skull and brain) and was vomiting, hence we advised him to be shifted to the Mumbai hospital while his wife has been discharged as she suffered minor injuries,” the doctor said as per Hindustan Times.

CSK’s next match is on Friday when they take on Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur. It is still unclear whether he will be part of the squad at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. CSK sit second in the IPL table – two points behind leaders Sunrisers Hyderabad – with seven wins in 10 matches.

