Shane Watson slams fourth T20 hundred, second of IPL 2018

Shane Watson hit the second century of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Pune on Friday. A day after ‘universe boss’ Chris Gayle slammed the first ton of the tournament, it was Watson’s turn to repeat the feat against Rajasthan Royals. Opening the batting for CSK, the former Australian all-rounder looked in good touch from the start and spanked 9 sixes and six fours four to reach the three-figure mark in 51 balls. This was also Watson’s third IPL hundred and fourth in T20 cricket. Incidentally, Watson’s has hit two centuries for Rajasthan Royals but scored one against them for CSK.

However, it was not before the Royals committed the grave error of dropping him twice. Making them pay for their mistake, Watson brought up his half-century in 28 deliveries before going onto reach a fine century. With his third IPL hundred, Watson now joins the likes of David Warner and AB De Villiers in the elusive list of most centuries in IPL. Courtesy of his knock, the Super Kings reached a total of 204/5. At one stage, CSK were 150/2 after 13 overs and looked set for a total of above 220 but RR came back well to concede 54 runs in the last seven overs and keep the game in the balance.

Watson, 36, has a phenomenal IPL record, where he has played 106 matches and scored more than 2700 runs at an average of 32.07. Apart from the three hundreds, he has also hit 15 fifties.

