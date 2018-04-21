IPL 2018: Shane Warne apologises to Rajasthan Royals fans for ‘terrible display’ against Chennai Super Kings

Follow Us:
Saturday, April 21, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Shane Warne apologised after Rajasthan Royals' dismal performance in the IPL match on Saturday against Chennai Super Kings and asked fans to not lose hope.

Published: April 21, 2018
shane warne, valerie fox, shane warne controversies, shane warne assault, shane warne abuse, shane warne cheating, cricket news, sports news, indian express Shane Warne apologised after Rajasthan Royals lost to Chennai Super Kings on Friday. (Source: File)
Rajasthan Royals’ mentor Shane Warne apologised after the side’s dismal performance in the Indian Premier League match on Saturday against Chennai Super Kings and asked fans to not lose hope.

RR went down by 64-runs as Shane Watson smashed his third IPL century to power his side at their new ‘home’ Pune. Warne, who is currently back home in Australia for a short holiday, first tweeted, “Very ordinary first half of the game in the field & with the ball from the @rajasthanroyals boys – well played Watto. CSK at least 20 runs short so fancy us to get these & my man @IamSanjuSamson plus @benstokes38 to fire with the bat & get the boys home ! #IPL2018”

Calling it a terrible display, Warne tweeted at the end of the match, “Apologies to all the @rajasthanroyals fans as that was a terrible display tonight in all 3 departments. The boys are trying & will come good so don’t lose hope, stay patient – we will get it right. Win the next 2 games and be 4/3 at the halfway stage – 2/5 is not ok!”

Rajasthan Royals next face fellow strugglers Mumbai Indians on Sunday, hoping to revive their fortunes against a team that is yet to hit top form this season.

