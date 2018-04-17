Sachin Tendulkar plays gully cricket in Mumbai; watch video

Sachin Tendulkar was spotted playing gully cricket. (Source: Twitter) Sachin Tendulkar was spotted playing gully cricket. (Source: Twitter)

Sachin Tendulkar has played across the biggest of venues in world cricket. You name it, he’s played there. From the iconic Lord’s to India’s own Wankhede Stadium and/or Eden Gardens, Tendulkar has been a regular feature everywhere. But now that he’s retired from the sport (in 2013), the ‘Master Blaster’s’ focus has shifted from competing on the field to outwitting the opposition with his expertise.

With IPL 2018 underway, cricket fever has once again gripped the nation with some tantalising matches already and we’re only 13 games into the season! He may not be competing on the field of play, but Tendulkar has still got the perfect technique and style – as was shown during a video that surfaced online of him playing gully cricket in Mumbai. In the video, Sachin gets down from a car before coming up to a group of youngsters and bats on to a few deliveries. Sachin, who is now Mumbai Indians’ team icon, received throw downs even as cars passed by on the side.

Sachin’s association with the IPL lasted 78 games where he scored 2,334 runs. During this period he scored one hundred and 13 fifties. Currently, MI haven’t gotten off to the best of starts in the eleventh edition of the cash-rich extravaganza. Rohit Sharma-captained MI most recently suffered a seven-wicket loss to Delhi Daredevils to go three defeats in three matches played. Jason Roy scored a smash-and-grab 91* to take Delhi to victory in a last-ball thriller.

When God himself alights to play street cricket…… this is the true spirit of a Mumbaikar pic.twitter.com/Uqc7XVGrvG — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) April 17, 2018 http://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Roy started off in thumping fashion and took Hardik Pandya to the cleaners with huge 95m and 96m sixes to make an early mark in the biggest sixes this season. During his 53-ball knock which saw six fours and an equal number of sixes, Delhi Daredevils were able to successfully chase down a competitive total of 194/7 at Wankhede Stadium. With Mumbai Indians yet to open their account, they are bottom of the IPL standings.

