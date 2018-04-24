Sachin Tendulkar celebrates 45th birthday with Wankhede crowd

Sachin Tendulkar cuts his birthday cake. (Source: BCCI) Sachin Tendulkar cuts his birthday cake. (Source: BCCI)

Former India captain and batting legend Sachin Tendulkar turned 45 on Tuesday and the Master Blaster while interacting with Simon Doull during Mumbai Indians’ match against Sunrisers Hyderabad told about how he celebrated the special day.

“It’s been a special day. You can see what’s happening here in the stadium. It started way early in the morning where a lot of people were outside the house from various parts of India. My day started with my mother’s blessings and then we also launched my company’s website. Later on in the evening, I spent some time with cancer patients from Make a Wish Foundation and now here I am,” Tendulkar said.

Mumbai Indians haven’t been able to perform consistently in this Indian Premier League and Tendulkar suggested that they need stick to the basics on the critical situation in order to get on to the winning podium.

“We have been playing good cricket without any doubt but we need to go back to do simple things when we are in a crunch situation,” he added.

Mumbai Indians are presently sitting at number six in the points table with a win and four defeats to their name. The Rohit Sharma-led side is also defending their title that they won in 2017 after beating Rising Pune Supergiant in the final. They started off the 2018 campaign against returning franchise side Chennai Super Kings but ended up losing the game.

They are presently facing Sunrisers Hyderabad in a reverse fixture. MI lost the last game that they played against SRH away from home.

