Saturday, May 19, 2018
IPL 2018, RR vs RCB: Twitterati hails ‘outstanding’ Shreyas Gopal after Rajasthan Royals win by 30 runs

Shreyas Gopal claimed four wickets as Rajasthan Royals outclassed Royal Challengers Bangalore by 30 runs to stay alive in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018.

By: Sports Desk | Published: May 19, 2018 8:35:59 pm
shreyas gopal Rajasthan Royals’ Shreyas Gopal celebrates after dismissing Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Moeen Ali. (Source: PTI)
Rajasthan Royals stay alive in the Indian Premier League 2018 after beating Royal Challengers Bangalore by 30 runs at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday. Ajinkya Rahane’s side climbed to the fourth spot and are still in contention of Play-offs, which depends on how other teams perform.

Rahul Tripathi’s unbeaten 80 and a 21-ball 32 cameo from Heinrich Klaasen helped Rajasthan Royals post a competitive 164 for five against RCB. Rahane (33) and Tripathi strung together a 99-run partnership for the second wicket to put Rajasthan in a strong position.

However, RCB’s formidable batting line-up collapsed in front of Rajasthan’s spin attack. Only AB de Villiers showed resistance by smashing his sixth half-century of the season. Shreyas Gopal’s 4/20 ensured that RCB was all-out for just 134 in 19.2 overs.02

Here are the best reactions on Twitter during the IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore:

