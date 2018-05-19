IPL 2018, RR vs RCB: Twitterati hails ‘outstanding’ Shreyas Gopal after Rajasthan Royals win by 30 runs

Rajasthan Royals’ Shreyas Gopal celebrates after dismissing Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Moeen Ali. (Source: PTI) Rajasthan Royals’ Shreyas Gopal celebrates after dismissing Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Moeen Ali. (Source: PTI)

Rajasthan Royals stay alive in the Indian Premier League 2018 after beating Royal Challengers Bangalore by 30 runs at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday. Ajinkya Rahane’s side climbed to the fourth spot and are still in contention of Play-offs, which depends on how other teams perform.

Rahul Tripathi’s unbeaten 80 and a 21-ball 32 cameo from Heinrich Klaasen helped Rajasthan Royals post a competitive 164 for five against RCB. Rahane (33) and Tripathi strung together a 99-run partnership for the second wicket to put Rajasthan in a strong position.

However, RCB’s formidable batting line-up collapsed in front of Rajasthan’s spin attack. Only AB de Villiers showed resistance by smashing his sixth half-century of the season. Shreyas Gopal’s 4/20 ensured that RCB was all-out for just 134 in 19.2 overs.02

Here are the best reactions on Twitter during the IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Ajinkya Rahane not opening for RR has been the biggest mystery for me #IPL2018 . Wonder if it’s his decision or the think tank’s ? — zaheer khan (@ImZaheer) 19 May 2018

Oh, #RCB, you are changing things on the points table, but not in a manner we thought you would. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 19 May 2018

#RR has 6 bowlers that almost always guarantee 4 overs. Plus a few from Binny. If only they can reach 160. That’ll be Game On a pitch that’s offering some assistance to spinners… #RRvRCB #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 19 May 2018

Fifth time Umesh has picked two or more wickets in one over. Once he’s taken three in an over. He’s the biggest star of #RCB this #IPL #RRvRCB — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 19 May 2018

Kohli was dismissed by spinners only twice in last two seasons of the #IPL This #IPL, spinners have dismissed him 8 times…bowled 5 times. Very unlike him… #RRvRCB — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 19 May 2018

Had been that kind of tournament for RCB. 59/9 after the 8 th over. Shreyas Gopal was outstanding and I really feel @rajasthanroyals would be delighted with Tripathi coming good at the top. In this line up, he has to open #RRvRCB — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 19 May 2018

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd