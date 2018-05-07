IPL Live Streaming RR vs KXIP: RR vs KXIP IPL Live Match 40 Free Online TV

Rajasthan Royals take on Kings XI Punjab in reverse fixture at home. (Source: BCCI) Rajasthan Royals take on Kings XI Punjab in reverse fixture at home. (Source: BCCI)

Rajasthan Royals will host Kings XI Punjab in reverse fixture at home on Tuesday. KXIP rode on an emphatic performance from wicket-keeper batsman KL Rahul who scored an unbeaten 84 to a 153-run target by 6 wickets. Batting first, Ajinkya Rahane’s side were restricted to 152/9 in 20 overs. Later, Rahul took the control of the game and handed a convincing win to his side. Rajasthan will look to turn fortunes for themselves at home on Tuesday. KXIP have 12 points after 9 matches while Rajasthan Royals have 6 and are bottom-placed in the points table. “For me personally I think this is the first knock I am really satisfied with because I won the game for the team and stayed till the end. I have been hitting the ball really well so can’t complain about that. I always try to back my cricketing shots and don’t try to slog much. Playing in this way is what will make me consistent. I trust myself and trust my instincts to finish the game. I knew if I stay till the end I’ll finish the game today. Karun played well and supported me. Stoinis played well and ran well too. I got lucky and that’s what happens in this format,” Rahul said during the post-match presentation.

When is IPL 2018 Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab match?

Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab will be played on Tuesday, May 8, 2018. This will be the 40th match of the tournament.

Where is IPL 2018 Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab match?

Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

What time does Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab IPL 2018 begin?

Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab Indian Premier League match begins at 8 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2018 Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab match?

Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD in English Commentary. It will also air on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD in Hindi commentary.

How do I watch online live streaming of IPL 2018 Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab?

IPL 2018 Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab match live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd