RR vs DD Match 6 Full Scorecard, IPL 2018 Live Score: Rajasthan Royals 110/3 in 14 overs against Delhi Daredevils

Rajasthan Royals take on Delhi Daredevils at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday. Both sides had suffered defeats in their respective opening matches and Rajasthan will be looking to impress their home crowd, who are seeeing them for the first time in two years. Rajasthan were given the full Sunrisers Hyderabad treatment in their first match. They were first stifled for runs by SRH’s sharpness on the field led by captain Kane Williamson. Williamson then joined a belligerent Shikhar Dhawan in flattening the Rajasthan bowling attack and walking to a victory in their opening match. Delhi Daredevils were torn apart by KL Rahul’s intial onslaught in which he scored a 12-ball fifty.

It is the first match of the season in Jaipur and thus the first time in two years that Jaipur host a Rajasthan Royals match. The lack of Steve Smith in the batting order was clearly visible as Rajasthan failed to get going in their innings. Ajinkya Rahane was frank in stating that he and the rest of the batting order failed to deliver. Delhi Daredevils also faced a number of problems in their first match and Rajasthan will be looking to take advantage of their frailties.

