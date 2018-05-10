IPL Live Streaming RR vs CSK: When and where to watch RR vs CSK IPL Match

Fan runs towards Ajinkya Rahane of the Rajasthan Royals during an IPL 2018 match. (Source: PTI) Fan runs towards Ajinkya Rahane of the Rajasthan Royals during an IPL 2018 match. (Source: PTI)

Rajasthan Royals will have to improve every aspect of their game to turn things around for them as they face Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League fixture on Friday in Jaipur. The Ajinkya Rahane-side are struggling at the sixth position in the points table after three straight defeats but returned to winning ways when they beat Kings XI Punjab in their last encounter. They will be looking for revenge when they face MS Dhoni’s side, who stand at the second position in the table with just a win away from play-offs. Here is all you need to know ahead of the IPL clash:

When is IPL 2018 Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings match?

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings will be played on Friday, May 11, 2018. This will be the 43rd match of the tournament.

Where is IPL 2018 Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings match?

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings will be played at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

What time does Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2018 begin?

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Indian Premier League match begins at 8 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2018 Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings match?

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD in English Commentary. It will also air on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD in Hindi commentary.

How do I watch online live streaming of IPL 2018 Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings?

IPL 2018 Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings match live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

