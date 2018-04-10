Rohit Sharma gets special sticker on bat for ‘fallen friend’

Rohit Sharma is leading MI in IPL 2019. (Source: Twitter) Rohit Sharma is leading MI in IPL 2019. (Source: Twitter)

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma came in support of the Rhino Foundation as the batsman got a sticker of a Rhino on his bat. Rohit on his official Twitter handle wrote, “This sticker is in honour of every fallen friend in the name of ivory and a symbol of my support for the

@SORAI2018 foundation. Nothing makes me happier than giving a voice to the voiceless 🦏🐘@KP24.”

The Indian opener had earlier joined anti-poaching campaign along with Hollywood actors Matt Le Blanc and Salma Hayek that was involved in taking care of the then last surviving Northern White Rhinoceros of the rare species.

“I have been a member of PETA (People for Ethical Treatment of Animals) and when I was informed about the cause, I thought it is my duty to join the anti-poaching drive. That’s what got me to Nairobi. I was fascinated to have a look at Sudan (Northern White Rhino) and the sniffer dogs, who catch hold of the poachers,” he had said earlier.

This sticker is in honour of every fallen friend in the name of ivory and a symbol of my support for the @SORAI2018 foundation. Nothing makes me happier than giving a voice to the voiceless 🦏🐘@KP24 pic.twitter.com/tJl8DYTJZ8 — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) 10 April 2018

“I will be donating for this cause as I am so happy to find out what kind of work is being done by Mr Hameed and Mr Yakub to carry on this anti-poaching drive,” said Rohit.

Rohit also took to social media to make his thoughts known on the issue. “The big guy himself, Sudan! @OlPejeta can’t believe he’s the last male! They’re so amazing #Stars4TheLastMaleStanding,” Rohit tweeted with a picture of the Rhinoceros.

“Wonderful trip to Africa for a great cause!It’s sad how many animals are on the brink of extinction #SayNoToPoaching”, he tweeted.

Wonderful trip to Africa for a great cause!It’s sad how many animals are on the brink of extinction #SayNoToPoaching pic.twitter.com/JhucQSZ7NE — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) 19 September 2015

Rohit had also expressed his sorrow on the extinction of the Northern white rhino species after Sudan, the last male Rhino died. ROhit on his Twitter wrote, The last Male has fallen #WeDidThis the last Northern White African male rhino marks the certain extinction of this incredible species. Rest in peace Sudan, you deserved so much better. On behalf of all mankind, I’m sorry #WeDidThis 💔 @OlPejeta”.”

The last Male has fallen #WeDidThis the last Northern White African male rhino marks the certain extinction of this incredible species. Rest in peace Sudan, you deserved so much better. On behalf of all mankind, I’m sorry #WeDidThis 💔 @OlPejeta — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) 20 March 2018

Rohit is presently leading the Mumbai Indians franchise in IPL 2018 who are defending their title. They lifted the trophy last year after beating Rising Puner Supergiant in the final but had a disappointing start to this year’s campaign. MI lost to CSK in the opener.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd