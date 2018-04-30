Rohit Sharma Birthday: Hitman turns 31

Rohit Sharma has three ODI double centuries. (Express File Photo by Kamleshwar Singh) Rohit Sharma has three ODI double centuries. (Express File Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Rohit Sharma makes batting look easy and has for long been a mainstay in the Indian cricket team. The opener with the India ODI and T20I teams celebrates his 31st birthday on Monday. Rohit is currently playing the IPL 2018 as the captain of the Mumbai Indians franchise.

Rohit made his international debut for India in 2007 and since then has been known for his attacking style of cricket. Though he began his career from a lower middle order position, he was gradually promoted to the opening slot. He has now made the position all about himself.

Not only he is one of the most successful opening batsmen in the game, he has some unique records to his name. The most astounding one is that he is a double-centurion in ODIs. While there are five other batsmen who have scored double centuries in ODIs, Rohit has hit three double centuries in the 50-over format

The 31-year-old is also one of the three Indian batsmen who have a century in all three formats of the game. Rohit was part of the Indian team which won the World T20 title in 2007 by beating Pakistan in the final.

The Mumbai Indians captain has also led the franchise to three IPL titles, which makes it the most successful team in the history of the tournament. He was part of the Deccan Charges team as well which won the title in 2009. Therefore, Rohit has four IPL titles.

