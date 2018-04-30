Follow Us:
Monday, April 30, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Latest News
  • IPL 2018: Rohit Sharma celebrates 31st birthday by sweating it out in the gym

IPL 2018: Rohit Sharma celebrates 31st birthday by sweating it out in the gym

Rohit Sharma celebrated his 31st birthday in a different way as he spent some time working out in the gym on his special day.

By: Sports Desk | Published: April 30, 2018 8:38:52 pm
Rohit Sharma, Rohit Sharma birthday, Rohit Sharma Mumbai Indians, Rohit Sharma MI captain, sports news, cricket, Indian Express Rohit Sharma turned 31 on Monday. (Source: PTI)
Related News

Mumbai Indians skipper and India opener Rohit Sharma celebrated his 31st birthday in a different way as he spent some time working out in the gym on his special day. Rohit on his official Instagram account posted a picture that said, “Nothing like pumping weights while turning a year older 👊.” Rohit who is known for his three lethal double hundreds in ODIs is presently busy leading Mumbai Indians in the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League.

The MI captain received birthday wishes from all around but wife Ritika posted a special message for him on social media. Ritika on her Instagram account posted a picture of Rohit that read, “Happiest birthday to my favourite person in the world @rohitsharma45 ❤️to seeing the northern lights, paddle boarding with whales and travelling the world together ❤️❤️❤️.”

Fellow cricketers Murali Vijay, Suryakumar Yadav, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya wished him on birthday. MI teammate Suryakumar wrote, “Scaling the Mt.200, not once, not twice but thrice is something that only the Hitman can do.. Here’s wishing the Ro-HITman, a very happy 30th! Keep hitting those glorious shots”. Former India opener Virender Sehwag wrote, “With Rohit Sharma, talent Ki Tanki is always full. He is my favourite batsman to watch and I really love watching him bat. May you continue to prosper and shine and keep the talent alive always.”

 

 

 

 

 

http://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

 

Mumbai Indians are presently placed at number six in the IPL points table after winning just two games out of the seven they have played. Sharma though himself has played a couple of good innings. He scored 94 against Royal Challengers Bangalore and struck an unbeaten 56 against Chennai Super Kings in the team’s latest encounter. Both the half-centuries from the skipper proved fruitful for the franchise side as they registered wins in these two matches. They will now lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday in Bengaluru.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Most Read
Advertisement
Live Blog
Match 30 : 30 Apr, 2018
Chennai Super Kings
VS
Delhi Daredevils
  • 56 min ago

    Shane Watson gone!

    Shane Watson departs for 78 runs from 40 balls. Amit Mishra with the massive wicket.…

  • 42 min ago

    Suresh Raina gone!

    Suresh Raina is bowled! Walks back for 1 run from 2 balls. Glenn Maxwell removes Raina…

View all updatesView Scorecard

Best of Express

Advertisement
"Those who play, they play for the country and the medal belongs to all" 