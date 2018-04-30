IPL 2018: Rohit Sharma celebrates 31st birthday by sweating it out in the gym

Rohit Sharma turned 31 on Monday. (Source: PTI) Rohit Sharma turned 31 on Monday. (Source: PTI)

Mumbai Indians skipper and India opener Rohit Sharma celebrated his 31st birthday in a different way as he spent some time working out in the gym on his special day. Rohit on his official Instagram account posted a picture that said, “Nothing like pumping weights while turning a year older 👊.” Rohit who is known for his three lethal double hundreds in ODIs is presently busy leading Mumbai Indians in the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League.

The MI captain received birthday wishes from all around but wife Ritika posted a special message for him on social media. Ritika on her Instagram account posted a picture of Rohit that read, “Happiest birthday to my favourite person in the world @rohitsharma45 ❤️to seeing the northern lights, paddle boarding with whales and travelling the world together ❤️❤️❤️.”

Fellow cricketers Murali Vijay, Suryakumar Yadav, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya wished him on birthday. MI teammate Suryakumar wrote, “Scaling the Mt.200, not once, not twice but thrice is something that only the Hitman can do.. Here’s wishing the Ro-HITman, a very happy 30th! Keep hitting those glorious shots”. Former India opener Virender Sehwag wrote, “With Rohit Sharma, talent Ki Tanki is always full. He is my favourite batsman to watch and I really love watching him bat. May you continue to prosper and shine and keep the talent alive always.”

Happy Birthday to the nicest soul I have met @ImRo45 who’s got ridiculously funnybones 😁 Entertainer both on and off the turf! Go well today and forever bruh 🤙🏽 — Murali Vijay (@mvj888) 30 April 2018

Scaling the Mt.200, not once, not twice but thrice is something that only the Hitman can do.. Here’s wishing the Ro-HITman, a very happy 30th! Keep hitting those glorious shots.. @ImRo45 more power to you captain! @mipaltan pic.twitter.com/rD5u0SlFFK — surya77 (@surya_14kumar) 30 April 2018

Wish you a very happy birthday @ImRo45! Have a wonderful day, and a fantastic year ahead! — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) 30 April 2018

Happy birthday to my partner in crime @ImRo45. There is never a dull moment when you are around. #HappyBirthdayRohit #friendship pic.twitter.com/99xpkvW6X1 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) 30 April 2018

With @ImRo45 , talent Ki Tanki is always full. He is my favourite batsman to watch and I really love watching him bat. May you continue to prosper and shine and keep the talent alive always. #HappyBirthdayRohit pic.twitter.com/tN0FrVX0hK — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 30 April 2018

Happy Birthday @ImRo45 😊

God bless! — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) 30 April 2018

http://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Happy birthday to the one and only Hitman! It’s been an epic journey with you. pic.twitter.com/SoxMvg6WBn — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) 30 April 2018

Mumbai Indians are presently placed at number six in the IPL points table after winning just two games out of the seven they have played. Sharma though himself has played a couple of good innings. He scored 94 against Royal Challengers Bangalore and struck an unbeaten 56 against Chennai Super Kings in the team’s latest encounter. Both the half-centuries from the skipper proved fruitful for the franchise side as they registered wins in these two matches. They will now lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday in Bengaluru.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd