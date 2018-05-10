IPL 2018: Rishabh Pant becomes first Indian to score a century in season 11

Rishabh Pant remained unbeaten 128 off just 63 balls. (Source: BCCI) Rishabh Pant remained unbeaten 128 off just 63 balls. (Source: BCCI)

Rishabh Pant slammed his maiden hundred in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi on Friday. He is now the second youngest player to score an IPL century and the first Indian to score a century in season 11 of the IPL. In a fearless knock which featured 15 fours and seven sixes, the Delhi Daredevils wicketkeeper toyed at will with arguably the best bowing attack in IPL 11. Such was his impact that he scored his last 59 runs off just 18 balls, incidentally the highest any batsman has made in the last-four in the IPL. He was particularly lethal against SRH pace spearhead Bhuveneshwar Kumar, whom he hit for 43 runs in 11 balls faced. Pant remained unbeaten 128 off just 63 balls as Delhi Daredevils posted 187/5 in 20 overs.

