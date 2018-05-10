Follow Us:
Thursday, May 10, 2018
Latest News
  • IPL 2018: Rishabh Pant becomes first Indian to score a century in season 11

IPL 2018: Rishabh Pant becomes first Indian to score a century in season 11

Rishabh Pant is now the second youngest player to score an IPL century and the first Indian to score a century in season 11 of the IPL

By: Sports Desk | Published: May 10, 2018 9:54:26 pm
Rishabh Pant remained unbeaten 128 off just 63 balls. (Source: BCCI)
Related News

Rishabh Pant slammed his maiden hundred in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi on Friday. He is now the second youngest player to score an IPL century and the first Indian to score a century in season 11 of the IPL. In a fearless knock which featured 15 fours and seven sixes, the Delhi Daredevils wicketkeeper toyed at will with arguably the best bowing attack in IPL 11. Such was his impact that he scored his last 59 runs off just 18 balls, incidentally the highest any batsman has made in the last-four in the IPL. He was particularly lethal against SRH pace spearhead Bhuveneshwar Kumar, whom he hit for 43 runs in 11 balls faced. Pant remained unbeaten 128 off just 63 balls as Delhi Daredevils posted 187/5 in 20 overs.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Most Read
Advertisement
Live Blog
Match 42 : 10 May, 2018
Delhi Daredevils
VS
Sunrisers Hyderabad
View all updatesView Scorecard

Best of Express

Advertisement
Neeraj Chopra can throw close to 90m this year 