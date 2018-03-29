IPL 2018: RCB’s home fixture against DD rescheduled due to Karnataka Assembly elections

Karnataka Assembly elections will take place on May 12. Karnataka Assembly elections will take place on May 12.

With Karnataka Assembly elections set to take place on May 12, the Royal Challengers Bangalore’s home fixture against Delhi Daredevils has been rescheduled. The side led by Virat Kohli was set to take on Gautam Gambhir’s DD on May 12 at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. But now the T20 match between the two team will be played instead at Delhi’s home ground at Feroz Shah Stadium.

RCB’s home game against Delhi Daredevils will be played on April 21, when the two teams were originally supposed to meet in Delhi. RCB and DD have met 19 times with each other so far, out of which Bangalore have won 12 matches while Delhi has only managed to pick up a victory on 6 occasions. One match between the two teams was abandoned.

Both the teams have not won an IPL trophy since the beginning of the tournament and will look to secure their maiden title win in the upcoming season.

READ | IPL full schedule

The IPL 2018 season is scheduled to begin from April 7, 2018, with returning Chennai Super Kings to play against the defending champions Mumbai Indians in the season opener. RCB will play their first match against Kolkata Knight Riders on April 8, 2018 at Eden Gardens, while Delhi will face Kings XI Punjab on the same day as their first fixture in the tournament at Feroz Shah Kotla.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd