IPL 2018, RCB vs SRH: Royal Challengers Bangalore face table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad in must-win game

RCB host table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday. (Source: BCCI) RCB host table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday. (Source: BCCI)

Royal Challengers Bangalore face a difficult task ahead of their next Indian Premier League encounter on Thursday. Virat Kohli-led side will host table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad in a must-win clash if they want to survive in the tournament and head to Play-offs.

Even though back-to-back victories over Delhi Daredevils and Kings XI Punjab have given hope to seventh-placed RCB, their chances of making it through still hang by a thread. Having lost seven of its 12 matches so far, the team is highly depended on their skipper Virat Kohli (514 runs) and South African AB de Villiers (358 runs), who have jointly scored nearly half of RCB’s total runs this season.

Moeen Ali and Corey Anderson also need to make bigger contributions if RCB wants to proceed. The franchise has rode on bowling front pacer Umesh Yadav’s 17 wickets so far in the tournament.

Sunrisers, on the other hand, stand at the top of the table with 18 points, having won nine matches out of 12. Kane Williamson’s side has had a successful campaign, riding on Shikhar Dhawan, who has amassed 369 runs and Williamson with 54 runs for inspiration. Yusuf Pathan, Manish Pandey and Shakib-Al-Hasan have also proved useful for the side.

Even the bowling attack led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and backed by Siddharth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma, Rashid Khan and Shakib-Al-Hasan.

Sunrisers are expected to be on the emerging side of the clash but Bangalore are a;sp expected to go all out on this one.

The Teams:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (captain), Quinton de Kock(w), Brendon McCullum, AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Chris Woakes, Washington Sundar, Kulwant Khejroliya, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Colin de Grandhomme, Moeen Ali, Manan Vohra, Aniket Choudhary, Navdeep Saini, Murugan Ashwin, Pawan Negi, Mohammed Siraj, Corey Anderson, Parthiv Patel, Aniruddha Joshi, Pavan Deshpande, Tim Southee.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (C ), Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Pandey, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Wriddhiman Saha, Siddharth Kaul, Deepak Hooda, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Yusuf Pathan, Shreevats Goswami, Ricky Bhui, Basil Thampi, T Natarajan, Sachin Baby, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan, Tanmay Agarwal, Alex Hales, Carlos Brathwaite, Rashid Khan, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi and Chris Jordan.

