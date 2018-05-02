IPL 2018, RCB vs MI: Virat Kohli’s stunning catch leaves Anushka Sharma smiling yet again

Virat Kohli took a stunning catch on Tuesday. (Source: IPL) Virat Kohli took a stunning catch on Tuesday. (Source: IPL)

Another Royal Challengers Bangalore match, another stunning catch by Virat Kohli. RCB skipper Kohli on Tuesday took a match-winning catch for his side against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Bangalore that brought a big smile on his wife Anushka Sharma’s face, who was also celebrating her birthday.

Tim Southee removed Hardik Pandya, thanks to an absolutely stunning catch by Kohli in the deep, in the first ball of the final over, sealing the match in their favour. With that wicket, Mumbai were out of the game. Three days back, Kohli took a stunning diving catch to dismiss KKR captain Dinesh Karthik for 23, even though it could not save the match for the home side.

RCB beat three-time champions and title holders MI by 14 runs last night to keep themselves afloat in the ongoing IPL by climbing up to fifth position in the eight-team competition. Southee (2/25) and Mohammed Siraj (2/28) bowled brilliantly in the final overs and Umesh Yadav (2-29) picked up two early wickets to restrict Mumbai to 153/7 after Colin de Grandhomme (23 not out) propelled Bangalore’s total to 167/7.

Seeing the magnificent catch, his wife Anushka Sharma, who was also present at the stadium on her birthday, couldn’t stop smiling as she applauded the efforts of her husband.

Anushka Sharma applauds during the match between RCB and MI in Bangalore. (Source: AP) Anushka Sharma applauds during the match between RCB and MI in Bangalore. (Source: AP)

“We needed that win. It is a very important win at such an important stage of the tournament. Tonight was an occasion we needed those two points. This is the push we needed,” Kohli said after the win. “We should take this confidence forward. My wife is here and it’s her birthday. This was a little gift for her. It was very important to achieve these two points in front of her,” he added.

