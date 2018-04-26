IPL 2018, RCB vs CSK: Virat Kohli fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over-rate against CSK

Virat Kohli has been fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over0rate against CSK. (Source: AP) Virat Kohli has been fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over0rate against CSK. (Source: AP)

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has been fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) against Chennai Super Kings in Bangalore on Wednesday night.

Not only did he see his team go down against rivals CSK in Southern derby, he was also reprimanded for slow-over rate throughout the innings. As it was RCB’s first offence of the season, Kohli was fined only Rs 12 lakh under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences.

“As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr. Kohli was fined Rs 12 lakh,” an IPL press release said.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led CSK defeated RCB by five wickets at Chinnaswamy Stadium as the former Indian captain powered his side, who were chasing their second 200-plus target with a 34-ball 70. Opener Ambati Rayudu laid the foundation with a sparkling 82 off 53 balls, hitting eight sixes and three fours.

The hosts had put on board a challenging 205 for eight after riding on AB de Villiers 30-ball 68 and Quinton de Kock’s 53 but Dhoni came to his side’s help with a six when CSK needed 16 runs in the last over. Dhoni remained not out with seven maximums and a boundary, after adding 101 runs for the fifth wicket with Rayudu.

Kohli said after the match, “If we cannot defend even 200, it’s a problem somewhere. It hurts at the moment, very tough for us to swallow but great game for Chennai.”

With just four points, Bangalore currently stand sixth in the table. Virat Kohli-led side will now take on Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday.

