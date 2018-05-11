Public scrutiny of personal life becomes uncomfortable, says Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli with wife Anushka Sharma. (Express File Source) Virat Kohli with wife Anushka Sharma. (Express File Source)

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli on Friday said that the constant public scrutiny of his personal life has often made him uncomfortable. Speaking in an interview to news agency IANS, the 29-year old said, “The constant public scrutiny about my personal life can become a bit uncomfortable at times. However, I have learnt how to handle it. Celebrities are also normal human beings — just like any other person, and I feel people should let them have their space.”

The right-hand batsman further said that he tries to keep a balance between his personal and professional life, in spite of his hectic cricketing schedules. “I keep a good balance between my personal and professional life. When I am with family, I try to completely switch off from cricket. I try to catch up with friends, watch a movie or go out for a drive. I like spending time with my dog,” he said.

The Indian skipper further went on to talk about his rise in the sport and how his passion for sport helped him in his early challenges in his career. “It has been an incredible journey. I come from a humble background, and my journey towards where I am today started from a colony in West Delhi. The road to success was not easy and I have learnt to face challenges head on. I have come through the ranks of junior cricket, making my way to Ranji Trophy and then the Indian team,” he said.

He further added that he always wanted to play for India. “From the very first day, my goal has been to play for my country, and this brings me immense pride. Standing on the cricket pitch, and seeing your countrymen cheer for you, is a happy feeling, and I enjoy every moment of it,” said the India team skipper, who also won the Arjuna Award in 2013.

On being asked whether there will be a biopic made onhis career, Kohli said that he has not given the topic much thought. “It is not something I have thought about a lot. And if there’s one ever made, I feel it will be more of a real account of my life than a biopic,” he said.

Virat Kohli will led RCB in their next away match against Delhi Daredevils at Feroz Shah Kotla on Saturday.

