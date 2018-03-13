Rajasthan Royals appoint Amol Muzumdar batting coach

Amol Muzumdar is the new batting coach of Rajasthan Royals. (Source: Screenshot) Amol Muzumdar is the new batting coach of Rajasthan Royals. (Source: Screenshot)

Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday announced the appointment of Amol Muzumdar as their batting coach in their campaign in Indian Premier League 2018. The domestic batting legend Muzumdar will be a crucial addition to Royals’ coaching setup which includes head of cricket Zubin Bharucha, bowling coach Sariraj Bahutule and Shane Warne as the mentor.

Muzumdar said that he was excited to be a part of the club and was looking forward to work with the players. “These are exciting times for a batsman. Twenty20 has completely changed the contours of the game. The skill-sets are different, the game is more happening. There is never a dull moment,” he said. “As a coach one has to constantly innovate and adapt while guiding the youngsters acquire new batting skills and keeping the basics of the game intact at the same time. It is a role I am excited about.”

Barucha said, “We are proud to have Amol Muzumdar on board as the team’s batting coach. His record on domestic circuit speaks for his greatness. The young batsmen will get so much to learn from him and develop their skills. Amol and Sairaj both bring skill, experience and vehemence that will surely drive the energy of the team in the right direction.”

A Royal welcome to @amolmuzumdar11, our new batting coach! ?? With a stellar domestic career, this record breaking first-class debutant has a lot to pass on to the #RoyalSquad!http://t.co/aFKXZpybdn Welcome to the family!#HallaBol #Cricket #IPL2018 pic.twitter.com/tVmEp6qujL — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) 13 March 2018

Muzumdar has scored a total of 11,167 runs in first-class cricket at an average of 48.13 runs, which includes 30 hundreds and 60 half centuries. With 9,202 runs, he holds the second position in Ranji Trophy’s all-time run scorers behind Wasim Jaffer.

