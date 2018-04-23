Prithvi Shaw makes IPL debut for Delhi Daredevils against Kings XI Punjab

Prithvi Shaw made his IPL debut for Delhi Daredevils against KXIP. (Source: File Photo) Prithvi Shaw made his IPL debut for Delhi Daredevils against KXIP. (Source: File Photo)

India’s under-19 World Cup winning captain Prithvi Shaw made his Indian Premier League debut for Delhi Daredevils in their match against Kings XI Punjab at Feroz Shah Kotla on Monday. Shaw’s U-19 team mates Manjot Kalra was picked by Delhi Daredevils while Shubman Gill and Shivum Mavi were bought by Kolkata Knight Riders. Both have made their IPL debut for KKR.

Shaw was bought by Delhi Daredevils for a sum of Rs. 1.2 crore. He has so far played 10 first-class matches where he has accumulated 1012 runs at an average of 56.22 including five hundreds and as many half-centuries. The right-hander has also played 13 List A matches in which he has scored 298 runs averaging 22.92. The 18-year-old notched up 261 runs in six U-19 matches at an average of 65.25. These were the highest numbers by any Indian skipper in U-19 World Cup.

Shaw joined an elite club after lifting the U-19 World Cup in February this year. Only Mohammad Kaif, Virat Kohli and Unmukt Chand have achieved the feat earlier. Kaif won the world cup for India in 2000 while Kohli and Chand lifted the trophy in 2008 and 2012 respectively.

Delhi Daredevils are presently sitting at the bottom of the points table with only one win under their belt. They are now up against Kings XI Punjab who bagged a win against DD in the reverse fixture. KXIP which is being led by R Ashwin have shown a brilliant form. Openers KL Rahul and Chris Gayle are in sublime form while Mayank Agarwal has got the starts required but needs to convert them into big scores.

KXIP rested Chris Gayle for Delhi’s match and brought in David Miller while Delhi made as many five changes to their line up that brought Amit Mishra back in the playing sheet.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd