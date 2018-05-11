IPL 2018: Preity Zinta slams media reports for ‘fake news’ on spat with Virender Sehwag

Preity Zinta slammed media outlet on reports of a spat with Virender Sehwag. (Source: PTI) Preity Zinta slammed media outlet on reports of a spat with Virender Sehwag. (Source: PTI)

Kings XI Punjab co-owner Preity Zinta slammed a popular media outlet on Friday after they wrote an article on a conversation between her and team mentor Virender Sehwag, calling it fake news.

A report by Mumbai Mirror said that the Bollywood actress slammed Sehwag after defeat against Rajasthan Royals. The report even said that an angry Sehwag could quit the franchise. However, Preity took to social media, saying that the conversation between the two has been blown out of proportion. “Mumbai Mirror gets it wrong again because we didn’t do Media net & pay them to write articles cuz that’s the only time they get it right. A conversation between Viru & me has been blown out of proportion & suddenly I’m a Villian ! Wow ! #fakenews,” she wrote on Twitter.

The report said that Preity approached Sehwag even before the players had retired to the change rooms after the match and questioned him about the ‘tactics’ used during the game. “Viru had told the other owners to rein in Preity. He told the owners that he’ll not comment on Preity’s acting chops and she should refrain from talking about his cricketing acumen,” Mumbai Mirror quoted a franchise source.

Kings XI Punjab are currently placed third on the points table and look well placed to quality for the playoffs. They now face Kolkata Knight Riders at Holkar Stadium in Indore on Saturday.

