IPL 2018 playoff Live Streaming, SRH vs CSK: When and where to watch SRH vs CSK IPL playoff

An intriguing and no-holds-barred battle between two former champions is on the cards when table toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad clash with second-placed Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League Qualifier 1 in Mumbai on Tuesday. A slight net run-rate difference separated the two teams which finished the league stage on 18 points. The riveting contest at the Wankhede Stadium will spell out who goes directly to the May 27 final, also scheduled at this venue, with the winner guaranteed a spot in the summit clash and the loser left to play Qualifier 2 in Kolkata on May 25. CSK seem to hold a slight edge going into the match as they have not only got the better of their southern rivals twice in the league stage of the competition but also have the winning momentum going into the match.

When is IPL 2018 Play-off Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings match?

IPL 2018 Play-off Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings will be played on Tuesday, May 22, 2018. This will be the first qualifier of the tournament.

Where is IPL 2018 Play-off Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings match?

IPL 2018 Play-off Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time does IPL 2018 Play-off Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings begin?

IPL 2018 Play-off Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings begins at 7 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2018 Play-off Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings match?

IPL 2018 Play-off Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD in English Commentary. It will also air on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD in Hindi commentary.

How do I watch online live streaming of IPL 2018 Play-off Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings?

IPL 2018 Play-off Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings match live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

