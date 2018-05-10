PANTastic innings: Rishabh Pant sets Twitter on fire with stunning 128* knock

Delhi Daredevils’ Rishabh Pant smashes his maiden century. (Source: AP) Delhi Daredevils’ Rishabh Pant smashes his maiden century. (Source: AP)

Rishabh Pant smashed his maiden Indian Premier League century on Thursday as Delhi Daredevils hosted Sunrisers Hyderabad at Feroz Shah Kotla. At 20, Pant also became the second youngest player to score an IPL century and the first Indian to score a century in season 11 of the IPL.

Pant brought up his hundred for Delhi Daredevils off 56 balls as Manish Pandey remains the youngest player to hit IPL century. The left-hander made an unbeaten 128 from 63 balls which included seven sixes and 15 fours. With his 128*, Pant also overtook KL Rahul at the top of the highest run-scorer chart in IPL 2018. Kings XI Punjab’s Chris Gayle and Chennai Super Kings’ Shane Watson are the other centurions in IPL 2018.

Here is how Twitter reacted to Pant’s maiden IPL century:

Can’t believe what I just saw! Still remember the 97 he scored against GL last year. Unbelievable hitting from @RishabPant777. Great going my boy. Keep it up. #DDvSRH #IPL2018 pic.twitter.com/AK3mpC29Bx — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) 10 May 2018

Really special innings from Rishabh. Those were not bad balls from Bhuvi in the last over barring the last full toss, but Rishabh Pant is really special and I hope he is nurtured well. #DDvSRH — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 10 May 2018

One handed sixes and hitting even good balls out of the park. This was as good an innings you will ever see in a T-20 match against the best bowling line up in the IPL, absolutely clean striking. Take a bow, Rishabh Pant #DDvSRH — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 10 May 2018

Simply wow @RishabPant777 you beauty ?????????????????? @IPL @DelhiDaredevils vs @SunRisers all wicket keepers r on fire ?? this ipl — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) 10 May 2018

Absolute carnage stuff from @RishabPant777 tonight!! An innings of 128* off just 63 deliveries is a treat to watch. Way to go Champion! ???????????? @DelhiDaredevils #DDvSRH #IPL2018 pic.twitter.com/QsMEjWhePb — R P Singh (@rpsingh) 10 May 2018

PANTastic innings! Still can’t get my eyes off this guy. Nothing short of outstanding. Keep it up, @RishabPant777 . #DDvSRH #IPL2018 pic.twitter.com/ItIWk1xmmG — surya77 (@surya_14kumar) 10 May 2018

Astounding 100 from @RishabPant777. Taking on the best and still coming on top like a Boss. Fearless Batting ???? #DDvSRH — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) 10 May 2018

I thought Rishabh Pant twirled his cricket bat around like it was a table-tennis racquet. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 10 May 2018

