Thursday, May 10, 2018
PANTastic innings: Rishabh Pant sets Twitter on fire with stunning 128* knock

Rishabh Pant smashed his maiden hundred in the Indian Premier League, helping Delhi Daredevils overcome a poor start to reach an imposing 187 for five against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

By: Sports Desk | Published: May 10, 2018 10:38:32 pm
rishabh pant Delhi Daredevils’ Rishabh Pant smashes his maiden century. (Source: AP)
Rishabh Pant smashed his maiden Indian Premier League century on Thursday as Delhi Daredevils hosted Sunrisers Hyderabad at Feroz Shah Kotla. At 20, Pant also became the second youngest player to score an IPL century and the first Indian to score a century in season 11 of the IPL.

Pant brought up his hundred for Delhi Daredevils off 56 balls as Manish Pandey remains the youngest player to hit IPL century. The left-hander made an unbeaten 128 from 63 balls which included seven sixes and 15 fours. With his 128*, Pant also overtook KL Rahul at the top of the highest run-scorer chart in IPL 2018. Kings XI Punjab’s Chris Gayle and Chennai Super Kings’ Shane Watson are the other centurions in IPL 2018.

Here is how Twitter reacted to Pant’s maiden IPL century:

 

