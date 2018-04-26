My ‘slingy’ off-spinners can be the surprise element in IPL 2018, says Manoj Tiwary

Manoj Tiwary has developed a unique bowling action. (Source: KXIP) Manoj Tiwary has developed a unique bowling action. (Source: KXIP)

Kings XI Punjab’s Manoj Tiwary knows that all-rounders are an invaluable asset in T20 cricket as they allow a captain flexibility when he arranges his bowling resources on the field. This is probably why the Bengal skipper developed a unique bowling action and hopes to unleash his ‘slingy’ when an opportunity comes his way in IPL 2018.

But it will not be the first time that the 32-year-old will be dishing them out as he has already given a glimpse of his newly-acquired skills for his domestic side (Bengal) in the limited overs format.

While Tiwary believes that he can be pretty handy with his off-breaks, he still hasn’t got a chance to show his skills for the supremely confident KXIP who are currently being viewed as one of the prime contenders for the playoffs. However, with the middle-order seeming a bit wobbly, an opportunity might well be round the corner for Tiwary who seems like a perfect fit in that role. But the question is, will the pressure to perform be a bit overwhelming for the veteran India cricketer?

“To be honest, my career has always been about pressure whether I play a first-class season or any other the tournament. No matter what pressure will always be there and I have to prepare accordingly. That is the way it is and I am looking forward to making most of my opportunity as and when it comes,” Tiwary told the indianexpress.com in an exclusive conversation from Mohali.

“In the middle order, not much of an opportunity has come since the openers have done the bulk of the work for us. The way KL Rahul has performed is great. It’s heartening to see someone play authentic cricket shots and succeed in this format. He has been outstanding and I wish that he keeps performing like this and takes us to the finals. At the end of the day, I am also a player who wants to feature in the playing XI but it’s up to the management. I am really high on confidence and wherever I get the chance I will give my best and adjust to the demands of the team and situation,” the aggressive right-hander said.

Talking about his bowling action and how it might benefit his team, Tiwary said, “I have developed a unique round-arm technique, that may come handy for the team when required. I am pretty sure that people will be surprised with my bowling performance. I have started bowl with a pretty low round-arm action and it is not easy for batsmen to hit. I have been pretty successful and economical with it in regional T20 tournaments where pitches have been slow. So yes I am hoping to do well with it.”

Meanwhile, with five wins in six matches, it seems like KXIP already have one foot in the playoffs. Concurring to it, Tiwary said,” Considering the way we are playing, we can definitely say that.”

“But cricket is a funny game and the way this format goes anything can happen. So we will not be complacent and give our best shot,” he signed off by saying.

