IPL 2018: MS Dhoni’s qualities continue to inspire me, says KKR’s Shivam Mavi

Mahendra Singh Dhoni may have stopped leading the Indian cricket team but the wicketkeeper-batsman is still the go-to person when it comes to advice and tips. Budding youngsters look up at Dhoni for inspiration and that can be seen during the ongoing Indian Premier League 2018 season where even cricketers from the opposite teams are seen taking lessons from their idol.

It was a special moment for 19-year-old Kolkata Knight Riders paceman Shivam Mavi who got a chance to play with Dhoni when Kolkata Knight Riders hosted Chennai Super Kings on Thursday. After KKR won the match by six wickets, Dhoni gave some advice to Mavi, who appreciated the gesture by posting a picture of the two on Twitter and writing, “The pieces of advice you gave me after the match are highly appreciated and words can neither qualify nor quantify your guidance and useful advice. Your perseverance, integrity and people-loving nature are just a few of your qualities that continue to inspire me. #Mahibhai”

The pieces of advice you gave me after the match are highly appreciated and words can neither qualify nor quantify your guidance and useful advice. Your perseverance, integrity and people-loving nature are just a few of your qualities that continue to inspire me. #Mahibhai♥️ pic.twitter.com/CfRB2mTDnD — Shivam Mavi (@ShivamMavi23) 4 May 2018

Last week, “Dhoni was spotted sharing some wicketkeeping skills with young Mumbai Indians (MI) keeper Ishan Kishan when CSK hosted MI in Pune. The two players from Jharkhand were involved in an interaction which was snapped up and shared by the Mumbai Indians on Instagram. Captioned with, “Learning a trick or two from the best in the business! The Jharkhand boys – @ishankishan23 and MS Dhoni bond after the game.” as the duo talked effective wicketkeeping.”

CSK now face Royal Challengers Bangalore in the South Indian derby on Saturday.

