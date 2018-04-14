MS Dhoni shares stunning video from shooting range, hits bullseye

MS Dhoni’s marksmanship skills are well known. (Source: Twitter) MS Dhoni’s marksmanship skills are well known. (Source: Twitter)

MS Dhoni’s expertise with the willow is renowned across the globe and his glove work behind the wickets are equally impeccable. Added to that is his brilliant sense of judgement which has earned him accolades over the years. But these are not the only talent the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain possesses in his armoury; his shooting skills are fairly exemplary. Last year Dhoni had wowed the Kolkata Police with his accuracy and in a recent video, he once again reminded everyone of his prowess with the gun. So does it call for Dhoni’s inclusion in the Indian shooting team at the ongoing Commonwealth games? Why not? fans would say. In a video on a social media website, Dhoni reiterated his love for shooting and wrote, “Shooting gun is much more fun than shooting ads.”

Dhoni is currently leading the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League. Making a comeback to the IPL after a span of two years, cSK has got off to a bright start, winning two matches on the trot.

However, in a disappointing turn of events, CSK’s home games were moved out of Chennai due tow widespread protests on the ongoing Cauvery water dispute. During the first home match against KKR, shoes were hurled from the stadium, one of which landed near Ravindra Jadeja’s feet. Thereafter, the Tamil Nadu state administration also failed to ensure adequate security for matches in Chennai. This has left fans in anger while players also expressed disappointment. CSK’s next match is against KXIP on Sunday.

