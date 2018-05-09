MS Dhoni reveals name of his first crush, says ‘Don’t tell Sakshi’

MS Dhoni revealed the name of his first crush. (Source: AP) MS Dhoni revealed the name of his first crush. (Source: AP)

Even though all MS Dhoni fans have seen his biographical movie to know more about the personal life of their star, there are still secrets about the wicketkeeper-batsman that are untouched. During a promotional event attended by Dhoni and other Chennai Super Kings players like Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, and Shane Watson, the former India captain revealed the name of his first crush, only to add later not to tell his wife Sakshi.

The presenter at the event played a few magic tricks, only to reveal the name of Dhoni’s first crush. He first asked the CSK captain to think of the name of his first crush in his mind and later guessed the name which Dhoni confirmed later was correct. The presenter said, “There’s an A in the word. All girls’ names have an A,” said the magician. He then guessed that A was the third letter in the name. Finally, the performer held a placard over Dhoni’s head who replied, “Yes her name is Swati. Don’t tell my wife, okay?”

CSK, who made their return to IPL after two years of ban, are next going to face Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Friday. Dhoni helped his side reach the top second spot in the points table by hammering 360 runs from 10 matches including 27 sixes. The Yellow Brigade is also assured of a spot in the play-offs.

