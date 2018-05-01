IPL 2018, CSK vs DD: MS Dhoni makes life difficult for bowlers, captains, says Faf du Plessis

MS Dhoni smashed unbeaten 51-runs in 22 balls. (Source: IPL) MS Dhoni smashed unbeaten 51-runs in 22 balls. (Source: IPL)

After an impressive 13-run victory over Delhi Daredevils, Chennai Super Kings batsman Faf du Plessis praised skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni for his impeccable innings. The former Indian captain scored his third half century this season, as he smashed an unbeaten-51 runs in 22 balls to help his side in setting up a mammoth target of 212 runs. Speaking to reporters at the press conference, du Plessis said, “He (Dhoni) is in really good form at the moment, so its extremely tough to bowl to him when he is in a form like that. He has got such a big arch and if you want to bowl wide he can still hit you to the leg side.”

The South Africa captain further went on to add that Dhoni can make life difficult for any bowler and opposing captain. “He has got a lot of options, so it makes life difficult for a bowler and a captain because he can hit any ball to wherever he wants to. That kind of form is obviously very important to us,” the 33-year-old said.

The right-hand batsman further went on to praise Ambati Rayudu, who has been in an impressive form for CSK this season. The right-hand batsman scored handy 41 runs in 22 balls and continued to be the Orange-cap holder for being the top-scorer in the tournament so far. “Rayadu’s flexibility has really impressed me. I have really enjoyed watching him bat in this IPL. The ability to come in and score boundaries from the first ball is a very difficult skill. That ability to come at four and five and score a boundary straight-away, not a lot of people can do that,” Du Plessis said.

Du Plessis added that Raina and Rayudu give their side a solid middle-order. “With Suresh (Raina) at three and (Rayadu) at four, if we get off to a solid start, the two can just come in and play their natural game which ca be dangerous for the opposition. So we are fortunate that we have got a lot of options in the batting unit,” he said.

Vijay Shankar answers critics

Delhi Daredevils Vijay Shankar, who was trolled for his struggles against Bangladesh in the final of the Nidahas T20 Trophy took his side much closer to the target, even though he could not push DD through for a win. But his 31-ball 54-run innings provided an answer to his detractors. Speaking to reporters at the conference, Shankar said that one should move ahead without looking back at the failures.

“As a cricketer, it is very very important to keep moving forward. We can’t think about that and not prepare for what lies ahead for us. Even for me, I wouldn’t have got enough time in the middle, but what I focused on was do my preparation right, so that when the time comes I should be able to go and deliver what I have,” he said.

He further said that he was affected by his dismal performance in Nidahas Trophy final, but added that he came out of it with time. “For me personally, it might have put me down for a while, but I think after the first few days of that, I came out of it. It is something that will affect you few days but after that you have to come out of it, that is how cricket is,” he said.

The allrounder further added that he wishes to be an asset for any team that he plays for and will be ready for any challenge put in front of him. “I should be an asset to any team that I play for. Being part of this team is very special because they are giving us all the freedom; they’re definitely building a very good team,” he said. “I don’t think I will get the opportunity to bat long every innings. That’s how it is when you bat down the order – it is a challenge. More than looking for a personal thing, it is very important to see from a team’s perspective,” the 27-year-old added.

