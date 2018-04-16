MS Dhoni daughter Ziva urged to hug ‘Papa’ during his pain-ridden 79-run knock

MS Dhoni with Ziva on Monday. (CSK Twitter Photo) MS Dhoni with Ziva on Monday. (CSK Twitter Photo)

MS Dhoni was putting on a vintage show in Mohali against Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League 2018 and the crowd witnessed one of the best T20 innings from the Chennai Super Kings captain. But there was one spectator in the stands who wanted Dhoni to leave batting.

Dhoni’s daughter Ziva was in the stands on Sunday and she wanted to hug her father while he was batting for CSK. In a video shared by MS Dhoni on his Instagram account in which Ziva is asking a person to ask Dhoni to leave the field and come to the stands. In the video, Ziva is showing how she wants to hug Dhoni.

Dhoni played a stunning innings of 79 runs and remained unbeaten for CSK. But this was not enough as Chennai lost the game by four runs against Kings XI. Chasing a target of 198 runs, Chennai needed 17 off the final over but Dhoni could make only 13.

They needed 11 off the final two deliveries and Dhoni tried hitting the boundary but Mohit Sharma bowled a wide delivery on which Dhoni could not hit a four or a six.

The final ball of the innings was sent over the boundary ropes for a big six by Dhoni who was battling back pain throughout the innings. The 79* was Dhoni’s highest score in his IPL career.

